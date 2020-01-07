How Irrfan Khan Got Out Of His Comfort Zone For These Two 'Hindi Medium' Scenes

Irrfan’s take on Rana in Piku earned him many admirers, including director/writer Saket Chaudhary and co-writer Zeenat Lakhani who were finalizing the script of Hindi Medium (2017) at the time Piku released. And while they may have had other actors in their mind in addition to Irrfan, once Piku opened, their approach to Hindi Medium changed. The husband-wife team narrated the script to Irrfan, and based on his interest in the project, they did not reach out to any other actor.

What impressed Saket about Irrfan from the beginning of the shoot was that he would never try to impress the filmmaking team, never give the impression that he was working hard. ‘His job responsibility was to give the performance but not reveal the tools,’ he says. ‘A lot of times actors want to impress you with the preparation they are doing rather than the performance.’

But it took Irrfan a few days through the shoot to get into the character of Raj Batra, a loud Punjabi man, owner of a sari shop, Batra Fashion Studio, and living in Old Delhi, who desperately wants to get his daughter admitted into an English-medium school. Much of it has to do with the pressure from his wife Mita (Pakistani actress Saba Qamar) who wants to ‘move up’ in Delhi’s high society. But first Irrfan had to become Raj and get into the film’s comic groove.

‘In the first few days of the shoot, he was really pensive,’ Zeenat Lakhani says. ‘When we would talk about any scene, he would say, “Mujhe sur nahi mil raha hai (I am not getting the rhythm of the character).”’ Zeenat realized that he was trying to figure out how to pitch his character, since Raj could have easily become over-the-top, and that was not Irrfan’s method of acting. So Zeenat got into the habit of asking Irrfan, ‘Kya sur mil gaya (Did you find the rhythm of your character)?’

‘He’s such an understated, subtle actor,’ Zeenat adds. ‘He was trying to find where the humour would work, and at the same time he would be believable.’