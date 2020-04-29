Parvathy And Dulquer Salmaan Recall Working With Irrfan Khan

Malayalam actors Parvathy Thiruvothu and Dulquer Salmaan remembered Irrfan Khan and the work they had done with him in tribute after the actor died on Wednesday.

Khan had been undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of a Mumbai hospital. He was 53.

Both Parvathy and Dulquer had made their debut in Hindi films with the actor.

Parvathy worked opposite him in Tanuja Chandra’s Qarib Qarib Singlle.