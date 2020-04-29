Parvathy And Dulquer Salmaan Recall Working With Irrfan Khan

Malayalam actors Parvathy Thiruvothu and Dulquer Salmaan remembered Irrfan Khan and the work they had done with him in tribute after the actor died on Wednesday.
Khan had been undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of a Mumbai hospital. He was 53.
Both Parvathy and Dulquer had made their debut in Hindi films with the actor.
Parvathy worked opposite him in Tanuja Chandra’s Qarib Qarib Singlle.
Dulquer, who worked with Khan in Karwaan, wrote: “Can’t wrap my head around this. You were this humongous talent, a living legend, an international movie star. And yet, you treated all of us on Karwaan and everyone you met, as equals. By some ease of your nature, you made us all feel like family.
You were kind, witty, charming, curious, inspired, compassionate and always fun. I observed you the entire time like a student and a fan. Thanks to you, all through shoot I had a constant smile plastered on my face. I laughed endlessly, struggled to keep a straight face,and so often stared at you in absolute awe.
In return you always had that grin. That amused grin at the world. Almost like it surprised you at all times. It’s how I’ll always remember you. 💔”