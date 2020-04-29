Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar And Other Cricketers Pay Tribute To Irrfan Khan

Actor Irrfan Khan passed away in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital on Wednesday at the age of 53. The actor is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons, Babil and Ayan.

“It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it,” the statement from his family said, according to PTI.