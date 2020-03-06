Govt of India Should Confront Extremist Hindus, Stop Massacre Of Muslims: Iran's Supreme Leader

NEW DELHI — Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urged India on Thursday to “confront extremist Hindus” and “stop the massacre of Muslims,” adding to the international fallout over the deadly violence in New Delhi.

At least 53 people were killed and hundreds injured in the worst communal riots in the Indian capital in decades.

“The hearts of Muslims all over the world are grieving over the massacre of Muslims in India,” Khamenei said in a tweet in English, just days after New Delhi rebuked Iran’s foreign minister for commenting on the same issue.