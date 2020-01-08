A 5-Point Guide To The US-Iran Conflict

India on Wednesday issued a travel warning asking people to avoid “non-essential” travel to Iraq in view of rising tensions between the United States and Iran after the killing of Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani. Iran launched a missile attack at two military bases in Iraq housing American military forces. While US and Iraqi officials were quoted by AP as saying there were no immediate reports of casualties, Iranian state television said at least 80 “American terrorists” were killed in the strikes. Iranian officials, according to Reuters, said that the country did not want war and the strikes “concluded” its response to the killing of Qassem Soleimani. Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps confirmed they fired the missiles in retaliation for killing of Qassem Soleimani and advised the US to withdraw its troops from the region. For the latest news and more, follow HuffPost India on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our newsletter. The Revolutionary Guard also warned the US and its regional allies against retaliating over the missile attack in Iraq, “We are warning all American allies, who gave their bases to its terrorist army, that any territory that is the starting point of aggressive acts against Iran will be targeted,” the Guard said in statement, according to AP. Which American Bases Were Targeted? Iran attacked two bases in Iraq — Ain al-Asad in Anbar province and a facility in Erbil. According to the US Central Command, 15 missiles were fired — 10 hit the Asad base in Anbar, and one near Erbil airport, reported Al-Jazeera. Four of the missiles reportedly failed. President Donald Trump tweeted that an assessment of casualties and damage was underway. “All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good!”

All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2020

Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said, “As we evaluate the situation and our response, we will take all necessary measures to protect and defend US personnel, partners, and allies in the region.” Why did the tensions escalate? A US airstrike killed Soleimani last week and Iran vowed “severe revenge” on those responsible. President Hassan Rouhani had said Iran and the “free nations of the region” will take revenge on the US for killing Soleimani. Esmail Ghaani, the Iranian General who replaced Soleimani, also vowed to take revenge.

The flag of General Soleimani in defense of the country's territorial integrity and the fight against terrorism and extremism in the region will be raised, and the path of resistance to US excesses will continue. The great nation of Iran will take revenge for this heinous crime. — Hassan Rouhani (@HassanRouhani) January 3, 2020

Why did US kill Qasem Soleimani? The US Department of Defense said it killed Soleimani because he “was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.” Trump also said that the Iranian General “was planning a big attack” and his killing saved a lot of lives. “He was a monster. And he’s no longer a monster. He’s dead,” Trump was quoted as saying by BBC. “He was planning a big attack and bad attack for us. I don’t think anyone can complain about it.” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also said that the US “got it right” by killing the General. The Donald Trump administration has maintained that Soleimani posed an imminent threat.

How other countries reacted Japan said it will urge governments to do their utmost to help ease tensions. Japanese Chief Cabinet spokesman Yoshihide Suga was quoted as saying by AP as saying that the government would “coordinate with the related governments to collect intelligence while we ensure the safety of Japanese citizens in the region.” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, according to The Guardian, said all defence and diplomatic staff in Iraq were now safe. In a statement, he said his government was closely monitoring unfolding events in Iraq. New Zealand’s acting prime minister Winston Peters expressed concern over the escalation in tensions. “Now is the time for restraint and de-escalation, and for diplomacy to take over....the government has been informed that all New Zealand personnel are as safe as they can be in these developing circumstances,” Al-Jazeera quoted him as saying. India asked all citizens to avoid “non-essential travel” to Iraq until further notification. “Indian nationals residing in Iraq are advised to be alert and may avoid travel within Iraq. Our Embassy in Baghdad and Consulate in Erbil will continue to function normally to provide all services to Indians residing in Iraq,” MEA tweeted. What will the effect of the rising tensions on India? Iranian Envoy to India, Ali Chegeni, said on Wednesday that the country will welcome any peace initiative by India for de-escalating its tensions with US.

Iran will welcome any peace initiative by India for de-escalating its tensions with US: Iranian Envoy to India, Ali Chegeni — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 8, 2020