IPL: Twitter Still Can't Get Over The Two Super Overs In MI Vs KXIP

Kings XI Punjab defeated Mumbai Indians in an IPL game that was decided through a second Super Over for the first time in the history of the tournament.

Kieron Pollard helped Mumbai Indians score 11 for one in the second Super Over bowled by Chris Jordan after both the teams ended at the same score in the regulation 20 overs as well as in the first Super Over.

Chris Gayle then hit the first ball bowled by Trent Boult for a six before Mayank Agarwal cracked successive fours as KXIP notched up an incredible win.