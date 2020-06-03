International Cricket Set To Return In July: England Proposes Dates For West Indies Test Series

ASSOCIATED PRESS England's captain Joe Root makes a run on day one of the fourth cricket test match between South Africa and England on January 24, 2020.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday announced proposed dates for Test series against West Indies. In a statement, the ECB said England will play three Tests against West Indies in July, subject to UK government’s approval. Ageas Bowl will host the first Test, it said, and Emirates Old Trafford will be the venue for the other two matches. Edgbaston has been selected as a contingency and training venue. The behind-closed-doors series, which will take place in “bio-secure environments”, is slated to begin on 8 July. England said the venues — the Aegas Bowl in Southampton and Old Trafford in Manchester — were chosen because they had hotels attached or nearby and could be turned into bio-secure environments, according to AP.

