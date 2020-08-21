Instagram Suspends Account Of YouTuber 'Hindustani Bhau' For Violating Guidelines

After the arrest of Shubham Mishra from his rape threats to comedian Agrima Joshua, the Instagram account of another YouTuber has been taken down for abusive content.

YouTuber and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Hindustani Bhau’s Instagram account was suspended for violating community guidelines. His real name Vikas Fhatak.

This comes after comedian Kunal Kamra tweeted at the Mumbai police and Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh to take action.

Kamra wrote in his tweet, “HM @AnilDeshmukhNCP & @MumbaiPolice,

Calling for open violence is a crime. This is a mob building & hate spreading excercise. This is deeply alarming. Could lead to violence & an artist not getting due process. Remarks like “System side main” are an insult to our constitution...”

The video shared by Kamra showed Fhatak threatening violence against those who insulted Hinduism.