5 Instagram Cat Accounts To Follow If You're Feeling Out Of It

Let’s not kid ourselves. It’s been a tough couple of weeks, even for those of us who have the privilege of a roof over our heads and the comfort of working from home. At a time when the world is going through a tough time, it is difficult to cope.
The stress of work from home, household chores and just the fact that a virus is looming over us may be stressing us out. And if you find yourself listlessly scrolling through your phone, might as well scroll through accounts that spark joy in your life.
If internet algorithms are anything to go buy, apparently nothing sparks more joy in us hoomans than cats. The feline creatures — regal, funny and sometimes even weird — have captured our collective consciousness, and social media is full of popular cat accounts. Even if you don’t have them as pets, who doesn’t like watching videos of them or just photos of them lying balled up or even stealing food.
So we scrolled through Instagram to find you some cat accounts that can perhaps bring a smile when you feel exceptionally low.
1. Cats Doing Things
As we know, if they are not napping, cats have extremely busy schedules — they need to sit in boxes, sun bathe on rooftops, get into extremely precarious situations. Sometimes its just a kitty trying to catch hold of its own leg.
2. Cats of Instagram
Yes, Instagram is full of cats of all shapes and sizes and this account documents the lives of all these pawesome felines. The account had a whopping 11.2 million followers, that is as many followers as the Sussexes. What are you even doing if you’re not following this account? Hmm?
3. Suki Cat
Suki is a gorgeous Bengal cat who travels the world with her human. Suki loves a little adventure and has been everywhere from Switzerland to Italy. Follow this account for very aesthetic photos of this traveller cat.
4. Nala Cat ™
Nala Cat is a celebrity cat. She has the most followers on Instagram. She is basically the Christiano Ronaldo of cats on Instagram.
5. Sarper Duman
Have you seen viral videos of this human playing piano with cats on his lap? Well, Sarper Duman is him. This piano teacher has 19 rescue cats and he plays for them on the regular and puts videos up on his account.