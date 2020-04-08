Let Award-Winning Kerala Actor Indrans Teach You How To Make Cloth Masks At Home

Popular Malayalam actor Indrans collaborated with the Kerala government for a tutorial on how to sew cloth masks at home.

The actor is seen making three-layer masks with inmates at the Central Prison in Kerala’s Poojappura and explains the materials one should use while making these at home.

The video, made as part of the state government’s ‘Break The Chain’ campaign, got over 2.7 millions views in 24 hours and was shared Kerala health minister K.K. Shailaja.

Before he became an actor, Indrans, who official name is Surendran Kochuvelu, ran a tailoring shop. He got his start in the Malayalam film industry as a costume designer, before taking on acting roles.

“It is a job which I know. So there was no need for me to act, for the video. As the virus is spreading at this scale, everyone should wear face mask,” he said, PTI quoted.

Indrans has won several accolades for his acting, including the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor in 2018 for Aalorukkam and Singapore South Asian International Film Best actor award in 2019 for Veyilmarangal.