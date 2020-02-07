Indigo Sees More Protests Against Ban On Kunal Kamra

Twitter .

Indigo Airlines saw more acts of protests against the ban on Kunal Kamra with environmental activists Priya Pillai, Medha Kapoor and others holding banners on an Indigo flight. Pillai and Kapoor held banners that said “We condemn Indigo’s ban on Kunal Kamra #YouDivideWeMultiply” on a Varanasi-Delhi flight.

Kamra was banned from flying Indigo after he questioned Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami on his channel’s biased coverage of the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. This act of protest comes close on the heels of several celebrities criticising the airline for the ban on Kamra, which did not even follow DGCA guidelines. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had refused to fly Indigo after the ban on Kamra. He tweeted saying, “No @IndiGo6E .. on @airvistara .. in solidarity with @kunalkamra88” earlier this week.