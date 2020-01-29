Screenshot Kunal Kamra

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, who was suspended from flying by IndiGo and Air India on Tuesday, after he confronted Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami on the plane, said he met the TV anchor again on Wednesday morning.

FYI - Arnab Goswami was in my

flight again this morning while returning from lucknow... I again asked him politely if he wants to have a honest discussion he with his verbal arrogant hand jester he asked me to move away & I did that... — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 29, 2020

Following Tuesday’s incident, IndiGo suspended Kamra from flying with it for a period of six months, Air India banned him until further notice. Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri took notice of the incident and “advised” other airlines in India to impose similar restrictions on Kamra, stating “offensive behaviour designed to provoke & create disturbance inside an aircraft is absolutely unacceptable & endangers safety of air travellers”. After the minister’s remarks, Vistara said it will “review and follow due process in such cases”. Kamra heckled Goswami, the editor of Republic TV, on IndiGo’s Mumbai-Lucknow (6E5317) flight on Tuesday.

@MoCA_GoI@HardeepSPuri In light of the recent incident on board 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow, we wish to inform that we are suspending Mr. Kunal Kamra from flying with IndiGo for a period of six months, as his conduct onboard was unacceptable behaviour. 1/2 — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January 28, 2020

Hereby, we wish to advise our passengers to refrain from indulging in personal slander whilst onboard, as this can potentially compromise the safety of fellow passengers. 2/2@MoCA_GoI@HardeepSPuri — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January 28, 2020

In a video clip posted by Kamra on his Twitter handle, he is seen asking Goswami if he is a “coward or a journalist”.

I did this for my hero...

I did it for Rohit pic.twitter.com/aMSdiTanHo — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 28, 2020

While Goswami can be seen sitting in the plane and watching something on his laptop with his earphones plugged in, Kamra is heard as telling him, “Viewers want to know if Arnab today is a coward or a nationalist. Arnab, this is for national interest. I am part of the tukde-tukde narrative. You should deflate me. You should take the enemy of the states down. You should make sure that the country is in safe hands of Narendra Modi.” “You know, you do not deserve my politeness. This is not for you. This is for Rohith Vemula’s mother whose caste you were discussing on your...show. I know this is not allowed. This is fine. It’s fine if it is not allowed. I’d go to jail for this.



After IndiGo announced its decision to ban Kamra, Aviation minister said on Twitter:

Offensive behaviour designed to provoke & create disturbance inside an aircraft is absolutely unacceptable & endangers safety of air travellers.



We are left with no option but to advise other airlines to impose similar restrictions on the person concerned. https://t.co/UHKKZfdTVS — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 28, 2020

Flag carrier airline Air India also suspended Kamra:

#FlyAI: In view of the incident onboard @IndiGo6E, Air India wishes to inform that conduct of Person concerned is unacceptable.With a view to discourage such behavior onboard flts, Mr Kunal Kamra is suspended from flying on any Air India flt until further notice. @HardeepSPuri . — Air India (@airindiain) January 28, 2020

Queries sent by PTI to three Indian airlines - AirAsia India, SpiceJet and GoAir - on whether they are taking similar action against Kamra remained unanswered. A Vistara spokesperson told PTI, “Vistara stands firm with its zero-tolerance policy against any behaviour or act that compromises the safety, security and dignity of its customers and staff. We will review and follow due process in such cases”.

I don’t care whether heckling Arnab is “nice” or not.



We crossed the bridge of “nice” & “not nice” a long time ago.



Arnab is a hate monger. Hate mongers ought to be shamed wherever they are found. — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) January 28, 2020

In light of Indigo and Air India suspending Kunal Kamra for inconveniencing one passenger on board a flight, just wanted to remind y'all that terror accused Pragya Thakur was rude to fellow passengers and delayed a Spice Jet flight by 45 minutes. Thakur has not been suspended. — Deepanjana (@dpanjana) January 28, 2020

This is a WhatsApp chat I had with a friend from September 2019. Goes to show

a) how Arnab endangers my life even when I don't watch his show, don't become a guest on his show.

b) how Arnab targets more women for hateful propaganda than he does men.

Bravo @kunalkamra88pic.twitter.com/z3mAqTWEcb — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) January 28, 2020

Whoa. May not agree with harassment but 6 month fly ban seems excessive.

Also ‘nice’ for govt to jump in after Arnab harassed 💐✌🏼 https://t.co/Ks21Ye3ouj — Gargi Rawat (@GargiRawat) January 28, 2020

On IndiGo’s decision to suspend him for six months, Kamra said on Twitter, “Thank you IndiGo. A six month suspension is honestly very kind of you. Modiji might be suspending Air India forever”.