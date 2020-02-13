Two Indians Test Positive For Coronavirus On Ship Quarantined Off Japan, Another Sends Out SOS

Tomohiro Ohsumi via Getty Images Passengers on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship are seen as the ship arrives at Daikoku Pier where it is being resupplied and newly diagnosed coronavirus cases taken for treatment as it remains in quarantine, on February 12, 2020 in Yokohama, Japan.

As news of more cases were reported aboard the cruise ship on Wednesday, an Indian security officer sent out an appeal for help to the Indian government.

All the infected people have been taken to hospitals for adequate treatment, including further quarantine, in accordance with the Japanese health protocol, the embassy said.

Authorities confirmed that 174 people on board the cruise ship Diamond Princess had been infected with the deadly disease. A total of 138 Indians, including 132 crew and 6 passengers, are on board the ship.

Two Indian crew on board the cruise ship quarantined off the Japanese coast have tested positive for the novel coronavirus , the Indian Embassy in Japan said on Wednesday

Sonali Thakkar, who was placed in isolation on Monday, told NDTV, “We are scared that if the infection is spreading, it is spreading so fast that we could also become one of them. We don’t want to. We just want to go back home.”

“We want the Indian government to take us back to India and isolate us there. Or at least send some more medical staffers across to help these people with the tests. We want to go home,” she told the news channel.

Thakkar’s is the second Indian to send out a public appeal for help from the Indian government.

Earlier, a crew members, identified as Binay Kumar Sarkar, had posted a Facebook video in which he said, “Please somehow save us as soon as possible. What’s the point if something happens (to us)...I want to request the government of India and Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi-ji, please segregate us and bring us back home safely.“

In its statement on Wednesday, the Indian Embassy said it was in constant touch with the Japanese authorities to ensure the welfare of Indian nationals on board the ship as well as the possibility of their early disembarkation, in case they are not found to have tested positive for the virus.

The Embassy of India in Tokyo said it had reached out to the Indian nationals through emails and telephone calls and explained to them about the health and safety regulations of Japanese authorities and requested for cooperation, a statement said.

