Indian Student From Tamil Nadu Stabbed In Canada; Family Seeks Help From MEA

The family reportedly asked External Affairs S Jaishankar to help them with a visa so that they could travel to Canada at the earliest.

The News Minute reported that according to her family is in the critical care unit of the Sunnybrook Health Sciences and is said to be stable.

The family of a 23-year-old Indian student from Tamil Nadu in Canada has sought help from the Ministry of External Affairs after she was stabbed by an unidentified assailant in Toronto on Thursday.

The report said that Rachel Albert, a Master’s student at York University, was walking near her campus when she was attacked.

The News Minute quoted her sister as saying, “We’re not clear about how this incident took place. The need of the hour is for my family to get a visa to visit Rachel. The visa process is complicated. We are still figuring it out. We are seeking the help of the External Affairs Minister.”

Reports say the woman was attacked, knocked to the ground and dragged a short distance.

She is said to have received life threatening wounds on her neck.

CTV News Toronto reported that the incident took place at around 10 pm in an area between Leitch Avenue and Assiniboine Road in Toronto.

The police took to Twitter and said that the assailant was likely Asian and male, 5′1″ tall and wore a hoodie and a backpack.

They said he is likely to have fled on foot after committing the crime.