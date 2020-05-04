Railway Guidelines Say Trains For Migrant Workers Will Run Only If States Collect Ticket Fare: Report

It will be mandatory for all passengers to wear face covers.

“The originating state will encourage all passengers to download and use Aarogya Setu App,” it said.

At the destination, passengers will be received by state government authorities, who would arrange for their screening, quarantine, if necessary, and further travel.

“Railways reserves the right to discontinue Shramik Special train operations if safety, security and hygiene protocols are flouted at any stage,” the guidelines issued to all zonal general managers said.

Railways has denied charging the migrants and said they are dealing only with state governments. And officials said it was not possible to waive these charges as the national transporter was incurring running charges as well as cost of meals.

“Our trains are coming back empty. The charges we have levied are nominal,” an official said.

However, criticising the decision to charge for the travels, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav said exploiting the poor during a disaster is the “job of money lenders, not the government”.

“The news of the BJP government taking money from the poor, helpless labourers going back home by train is very shameful. It has become clear that the BJP, which pardons billions to capitalists, is with the rich and against the poor. Exploiting during a disaster is the job of money lenders, not the government,” he tweeted in Hindi.

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar said his party was ready to provide aid to the state government for payment of the train fare.

“Giving Rs1 crore cheque to KSRTC from the KPCC for ensuring Free Transport to our working class & labour people who are suffering to reach home because of the rates being charged by the Karnataka Govt. Govt should let us know if they need more, the KPCC will fulfil that as well,” he tweeted.

Railways ran five trains on Friday, the first day of operations of the Shramik Specials, followed by 10 on Saturday. For Sunday, it has planned 25 trains, but ran around 10 including two each to Bihar and Jharkhand, one each to Bhubaneshwar and Lucknow. On Monday, it will run its first train to West Bengal.