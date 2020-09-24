Indian Media Says Modi On Time 100 List, But Too Scared To Say Why

Indian media on Wednesday widely reported on Time magazine’s ’100 Most Influential People’ and the Indians who made it onto the 2020 list, including PM Narendra Modi.

Conveniently missing from these reports was the exact reason Modi had made it to the list this year. Going by these reports, one would think Modi’s mention on the list was an honour and cause for celebration.

Instead, TIME’s editor at large Karl Vick had written a stinging critique of the Prime Minister, saying Modi governed as if no one except Hindus mattered.

Vick wrote of the Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party targeting India’s Muslims, linking to a previous article which noted the PM had made a statement on the Delhi riots three days late.

Vicks also wrote: “The crucible of the pandemic became a pretense for stifling dissent. And the world’s most vibrant democracy fell deeper into shadow.”

All this context was missing from several news sites.

It was India Today’s report that first caught the attention of readers, which chose to trumpet the fact that Modi was the only Indian politician, and avoided quoting any part of the TIME article.