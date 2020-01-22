Indian Call Centre Busted For Scamming US Men Looking For Erectile Dysfunction Meds

picture alliance via Getty Images Original (R) and fake viagra pills are presented at a press conference on counterfeit medicines which is part of the 2nd Counterfeit Medicine Information Forum of the customs office, Interpol, pharmaceutical companies and pharmacies in Berlin, Germany, 11 September 2013. In the first half of the year 2013, 1.4 million fake tablets, powders and ampoules were confiscated by German customs offices. Photo: STEPHANIE PILICK | usage worldwide (Photo by Stephanie Pilick/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The Hindu reported on Tuesday that police inspector Sunil Mane of the crime branch received a tip off that such a racket was being conducted out of Andheri East, after which a raid was conducted at the Sumer Plaza on Marol Maroshi Road. Twenty-two callers were found speaking in western accents to people in the US.

The crime branch of the Mumbai police busted a racket offering drugs such as Viagra , allowed to be sold only on a doctor’s prescription, to US nationals last week. Callers took orders and promised to send consignments of drugs, but did not actually send anything.

The newspaper reported Mane as saying he examined the script the callers were using, and found that they were promising drugs like Viagra, Cialis and Levitra. These drugs are used for treating erectile dysfunction and are available only on prescription in US markets. The callers would offer to sell these in bulk, at a discount.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, call centre owner Mudassar Harun Makandar and manager Ashley Glen D’Souza, both in their 30s, were arrested. The officer said the accused had been active for about five years, and would make over $30,000 a month.

The report said they were likely part of a larger smuggling syndicate.

Documents revealed that the call centre would also offer a drug called Tramadol, an opioid pain medication. Such painkillers have caused a huge problem of addiction in parts of the US. It is estimated that over 100 people die each day in the US from overdosing on such drugs.