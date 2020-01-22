Indian Call Centre Busted For Scamming US Men Looking For Erectile Dysfunction Meds

The crime branch of the Mumbai police busted a racket offering drugs such as Viagra, allowed to be sold only on a doctor’s prescription, to US nationals last week. Callers took orders and promised to send consignments of drugs, but did not actually send anything.
The Hindu reported on Tuesday that police inspector Sunil Mane of the crime branch received a tip off that such a racket was being conducted out of Andheri East, after which a raid was conducted at the Sumer Plaza on Marol Maroshi Road. Twenty-two callers were found speaking in western accents to people in the US.
The newspaper reported Mane as saying he examined the script the callers were using, and found that they were promising drugs like Viagra, Cialis and Levitra. These drugs are used for treating erectile dysfunction and are available only on prescription in US markets. The callers would offer to sell these in bulk, at a discount.
According to a Mumbai Mirror report, call centre owner Mudassar Harun Makandar and manager Ashley Glen D’Souza, both in their 30s, were arrested. The officer said the accused had been active for about five years, and would make over $30,000 a month.
The report said they were likely part of a larger smuggling syndicate.
Documents revealed that the call centre would also offer a drug called Tramadol, an opioid pain medication. Such painkillers have caused a huge problem of addiction in parts of the US. It is estimated that over 100 people die each day in the US from overdosing on such drugs.