NEW YORK — As the race to the White House enters its final lap, over 1,100 prominent members of the Asian-American community, including Indian-American elected officials, artists, business and community leaders have endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris.

The list of the Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) endorsing Biden for President and Harris for Vice President includes prominent Indian-Americans who are serving as elected officials as well as those from the fields of healthcare, business and arts.

The 1,100 signatories represent AAPI leaders from all backgrounds and ethnicities across the country, and build on the previous list of 250 AAPI endorsers that was released in July 2020.

“Never before has the AAPI community banded together with such unity and excitement in a presidential election,” said Democratic National Committee (DNC) AAPI Caucus Chair Bel Leong-Hong, who organised the list.

“We are made up of almost 20 different ethnic groups, yet are united in our resounding support for Biden and Harris to lead our country and world out of the mess (President Donald) Trump has created.”

Leong-Hong said the people in the list come from all walks of life with different languages, culture and heritage, but share the same hopes and dreams for a better future.

The list of more than 1,100 supporters includes prominent members of the Democratic Party, including the DNC and the AAPIs for Biden Coalition, which is made up of more than 14 affinity groups, including South Asians for Biden.