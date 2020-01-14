India Vs Australia: Why Twitter Is Not Happy With Virat Kohli

ASSOCIATED PRESS Virat Kohli walks back after losing his wicket during the first one-day international match between India and Australia in Mumbai, January 14, 2020.

In the first ODI against Australia at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, skipper Virat Kohli chose to play at No. 4 position. He only scored 16 runs for 14 balls and ignited a debate on Twitter on the decision to change his batting order.

Kohli on Monday had hinted at dropping himself down the batting order to accommodate both Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul.

“Look, a guy in form is always good for the team. ...You obviously want to have the best players available and then chose from what the combination should be for the team. There might be a possibility that all three (Rohit, Shikhar and Rahul) might play. It will be interesting to see what balance we want to take in on the field,” Kohli was quoted as saying by PTI.

Several Twitter users were unhappy with the change in Kohli’s batting order. He had been batting at No. 3 for a long time in ODIs, Firstpost pointed out.