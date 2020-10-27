India And US Sign Defence Pact BECA: 5 Points To Know

ADNAN ABIDI via Getty Images US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (2nd L), US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper (L), India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (2nd R) and India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar before their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on October 27, 2020.

At the 2+2 ministerial dialogue, India and the US signed the last of four foundational defence agreements, BECA (Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement), on Tuesday.

The agreement was mentioned in the meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and U.S. Secretary of Defence Mark Esper on Monday. In a press release, the Ministry of Defence said that the “two ministers expressed satisfaction that agreement of BECA will be signed during the visit.”

India and the US have been sharing real-time intelligence under the Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA), which was signed in 2018, according to Hindustan Times. The General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) was signed in 2002 and the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) in 2016.

Here’s 5 things to know about BECA:

1. Singh said BECA would open new avenues in information sharing. At the press interaction after the dialogue on Tuesday, he said that signing of BECA, after LEMOA and COMCASA, is a “significant achievement” in the direction of closer India-US ties.