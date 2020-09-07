India Sees Record Rise With 90,802 Covid Cases In Last 24 Hours, Surpasses Brazil

Amit Dave / reuters A healthcare worker wearing protective gear after she took swabs from residents for a rapid antigen test at a residential apartment in Ahmedabad, India, July 23, 2020.

While unlock 4 in India is opening up several more parts of the Indian economy — the Delhi metro resumed services today after almost 5 months — India saw a record jump in the number of people who tested positive for Covid-19. It also surpassed Brazil and now has the second highest number of coronavirus cases in the world.

On Monday the government numbers showed that India recorded a whopping 90,802 cases in the last 24 hours and the total reported cases in India stands at 42,04,614 cases.

India has reported a total of 71,642 deaths.

The number of active cases across the country stands at 8,82,542.

Here’s how the numbers from the five worst-hit states look like:

Maharashtra 2,36,208 Andhra Pradesh 99,689 Karnataka 99,285 Uttar Pradesh 61,625 Tamil Nadu 51,458

India’s recovery rate is 77.31% with 32,50,429 having been discharged.

So far 2,71,05,151 people have been infected by the contagious virus across the world and 8,83,342 people have died.

India is second only to the United States which as reported 62,76,421 cases so far. India replaced Brazil which has reported a total of 41,37,521 cases, followed by Russia that has reported 10,22,228 cases, numbers from the Johns Hopkins University showed.