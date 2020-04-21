India Sources Rapid Test Kits From South Korea As States Complain Of Faulty China Kits

The Indian embassy in Seoul has signed an agreement with a South Korean company for supply of 500,000 rapid test kits to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The kits will be delivered to India in four lots and the first batch will reach India on 30 April, a statement from the embassy said.

The statement also said that India has sourced 450,000 tests (RT-PCR and antibody) from various Korean companies over the last few weeks.

This comes amid complaints about faulty rapid test kits, procured from China, from states. ICMR on Tuesday advised states not to use them for the next two days, saying it will issue an advisory after their teams carry out field validation of these equipments.

At the daily government briefing on the coronavirus situation in the country, ICMR’s Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar said, “We received complaint from a state yesterday and have so far discussed with three states. We advise states not to use them for the next two days.”