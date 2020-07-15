India Questions TikTok And Banned Chinese Apps On Content Censorship, Lobbying Influencers

NEW DELHI — Chinese companies such as TikTok-owner ByteDance have been asked by India to answer 77 questions about their apps that have been banned by New Delhi, including whether they censored content, worked on behalf of foreign governments or lobbied influencers.

India’s Information Technology Ministry has given the companies three weeks to respond to the questionnaire, which has been seen by Reuters, and said unspecified follow-up action would be taken, two sources said.

India last month banned the apps following a border clash between soldiers from the two countries, which left 20 Indian soldiers dead. India has said the apps pose a threat to its “sovereignty and integrity”. China has criticised the ban.

The 59 banned apps, which include TikTok and Alibaba’s UC Browser, were asked whether they acted at the behest of any foreign government to edit, promote or demote any content.

One theme of the questionnaire is whether content was censored after an attack last year carried out by a Pakistan-based militant group in Pulwama district in Kashmir. The attack killed at least 40 Indian police officers and heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.