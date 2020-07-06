CHANDAN KHANNA via Getty Images The national flags of India and China seen at the Delhi World Book fair on January 9, 2016.

NEW DELHI — The Indian government is reviewing around 50 investment proposals involving Chinese companies under a new screening policy, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Under new rules announced by India in April, all investments by entities based in neighbouring countries need to be approved by the Indian government, whether for new or additional funding. China is the biggest of these investors and the rules drew criticism from Chinese investors and Beijing, which called the policy discriminatory.

The new investment rules were aimed at curbing opportunistic takeovers during the coronavirus outbreak. However, industry executives say a deterioration in bilateral relations since a clash along the countries’ contested border last month, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed, could further delay approvals.

“Various clearances are required. We are being a bit more cautious as one would imagine,” said a senior Indian government official in New Delhi, when asked about the impact on investment applications since the border clash.

India’s industries department under the commerce ministry, which drafted the new policy, did not respond to a request for comment.