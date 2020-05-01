India Extends Lockdown By Two More Weeks From May 4

Hindustan Times via Getty Images A man walks down an empty railway platform during the nationwide lockdown at Anand Vihar Terminal railway station on April 25, 2020 in New Delhi.

The Central government on Friday decided that the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 has been extended by two more weeks from May 4.

In a press release, the Home Ministry said it has also issued new guidelines to regulate different activities in this period, based on the risk profiling of the districts of the country into red (hotspot), green and orange zones.

The new guidelines, it said, have permitted considerable relaxations in the districts falling in the green and orange zones.

However, certain activities will continue to remain prohibited throughout the country under the new guidelines as well. These include travel by air, rail, metro and inter-state movement by road. Running of schools, colleges and other educational institutions is also not allowed. Hospitality services and places of large public gathering — cinema halls, malls, gyms — will also not be permitted.

Movement of people by air, rail and road is allowed only for select purposes and for purposes permitted by the MHA.

The guidelines stated that movement of people for all non-essential activities will remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm and 7 am.