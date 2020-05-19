Hindustan Times via Getty Images An ambulance driver (R) in PPE coveralls interacts with a medial worker outside the Covid-19 ward, at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP), on May 15, 2020 in New Delhi.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in India crossed the one lakh mark on Tuesday, while the rate of growth of new infections showed little sign of slowing.

India reported 4,970 new cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total from the outbreak to 101,139. Deaths rose by 134 to 3,163.

The country had crossed the 50,000 mark roughly two weeks ago on May 7.

Between May 12 and 19, number of confirmed cases went up by over 30,000.

The number of cases in India has outstripped numbers reported by China, where the virus originated late last year and which had been one of the infection hotspots in Asia.

China reported just under 83,000 COVID-19 cases, but has kept the daily rise in new infections to single digits for the past week.

Reuters’s tally based on official data says new cases in India have continued to rise by an average of more than 4,000 each day over the past week despite a severe weeks-long national lockdown.

According to the health ministry, the number of active COVID1-19 cases in India is 58,802 and 39,173 have recovered as of May 19.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan had said on Sunday that 3.1% patients were in ICU, 0.45% on ventilators and 2.7% on oxygen support

How many hospital beds and ventilators does India have?

As of May 17, India had 916 dedicated COVID hospitals with 1,80,473 beds of which 1,61,169 were isolation beds and the remaining 19,304 were ICU beds, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan had said.

There are 2,044 dedicated COVID Health Centres with 1,28,304 beds (Isolation beds- 1,17,775, ICU beds- 10,529) along with 9,536 quarantine centres and 6,309 COVID Care Centres with 5,64,632 beds.