COVID-19 Patients In India At 724, RBI Says 'Banks Safe': 6 Things You Need To Know Today

Rupak De Chowdhuri / Reuters A migrant worker holding her baby cries after she missed out on receiving free food outside Howrah railway station after India ordered a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kolkata, India, March 25.

The number of coronavirus patients in India crosse 700 and the death toll rose to 17. Today is day three of the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The RBI, amid concerns about the economy, said that deposits in banks were safe.

Meanwhile, the United States now has the most number of COVID-19 patients in the world.

Migrant workers in India continued to walk home for the lack of transport, as one person was killed by his brother over an argument on the lockdown.

Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus lockdown today:

1. Banks Are Safe And Sound, Says RBI

Amid concerns over the Indian banking system in light of the coronavirus lockdown, the RBI said on Friday that the Indian banking system was safe.

“Indian banking system is safe and sound. In recent past #COVID19 related volatility in stock market has impacted share prices of banks as well resulting in some panic withdrawal of deposits from a few private sector banks,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das was quoted by ANI as saying.

The RBI also allowed a moratorium of 3 months for on payment of installments in respect of all term loans outstanding as on March 1.