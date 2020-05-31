India Records Biggest Jump With 8,380 New Covid-19 Cases As Govt Announces Lockdown 5.0

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Staff sanitize themselves after taking a sample at a drive through testing booth installed by a private laboratory, on May 30, 2020 in Chandigarh, India.

The health ministry also reported that 193 more people died, taking the death toll across the country to 5,164.

ANI reported that the total number of cases in the country was now at 1,82,143.

Even as the Ministry of Home Affairs announced a slew of relaxations on Saturday, the number of cases in the country saw the highest in 24 hours with 8,380 Covid-19 cases.

Highest spike of 8,380 new #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours in India, 193 deaths reported. Total number of cases in the country now at 1,82,143 including 89995 active cases, 86984 cured/discharged/migrated and 5164 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/CfNY1DVBtC

According to the Union health ministry, the number of active cases stood at 89,995 and 86,984 people have been cured or discharged.

On Saturday, the health ministry said the country must learn to live “with the new normal” as it announced relaxations on restrictions.

PTI reported the ministry as saying, “The management of COVID-19 is only possible when all the due care is taken by everyone without being complacent about the situation and by not taking the relaxations during the lockdown situation for granted.”

The ministry reiterated on the need to maintain strict physical distancing and the use of face covers.

The health ministry however said a complete lockdown would continue till June 30 in areas identified as COVID-19 containment zones across the country, but restrictions would be lifted in a phased manner at other places after the ongoing fourth phase of the lockdown ends this Sunday.

(With PTI inputs)