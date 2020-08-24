Why India Rejected China-Pakistan Joint Statement

STR via Getty Images Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi during their meeting in Beijing on March 19, 2019.

India has rejected the reference made to Jammu and Kashmir in a China-Pakistan joint statement and reiterated its position on CPEC.

“The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inalienable part of India and we expect the parties concerned to not to interfere in matters that are internal affairs of India,” said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava.

On CPEC, the MEA spokesperson said India has repeatedly conveyed its concerns to both China and to Pakistan on the projects in “so called China Pakistan Economic Corridor, which are in the territory of India that has been illegally occupied by Pakistan”.

“We resolutely oppose actions by other countries that change the status quo in Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir and call on the parties concerned to cease such actions,” he said.