India Calls China's Claim Over Galwan Valley 'Untenable' In Late Night Response

File Photo/ Getty Images Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and China's President Xi Jinping seen at a meeting of the BRICS leaders.

India on Wednesday took strong exception to China claiming sovereignty over the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, saying its “exaggerated and untenable claims” are contrary to the understanding reached on the issue between the two sides.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava’s late night response came after China claimed that the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh is a part of its territory.

Colonel Zhang Shuili, a spokesperson for the People’s Liberation Army’s Western Theater Command, had on Tuesday said that “China always owns sovereignty over the Galwan Valley region”.

“As we have conveyed earlier today, External Affairs Minister and the State Councillor and Foreign Minister of China had a phone conversation on recent developments in Ladakh,” Srivastava said late Wednesday night.

“Both sides have agreed that the overall situation should be handled in a responsible manner and that the understandings reached between Senior Commanders on 6th June should be implemented sincerely. Making exaggerated and untenable claims is contrary to this understanding,” he said.