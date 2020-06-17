India-China Clash: Rahul Gandhi, Sanjay Raut, Asaduddin Owaisi Ask Modi To Tell Country The Truth

Opposition leaders united in criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led central government after 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in the clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night.

The news of the clash was confirmed by the Indian army on Tuesday afternoon.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked why the Prime Minister was “silent” on the clash and said that the country needed to know what had happened. RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav asked the government to call an all-party meet while SP’s Akhilesh Yadav said the government must now reveal the truth about the incident.

The clash between the two countries near the Line of Actual Control is the biggest military confrontation in over five decades. Troops from both sides have been engaged in a standoff for five weeks.