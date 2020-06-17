India-China Clash: What International Media Is Reporting

The Indian army on Tuesday night said 20 soldiers had been killed in clashes with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh, in a major escalation of a five week-long standoff between the two countries.

Both China and India have traded accusations over who was to blame for Monday’s clashes in Ladakh, with each saying the other had violated the consensus on the Line of Actual Control.

“Both sides suffered casualties that could have been avoided had the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side,” India’s external affairs ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said in a statement.

China’s foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said, “What’s shocking is that on June 15, the Indian side severely violated our consensus and twice crossed the border line and provoked and attacked the Chinese forces, causing a violent physical confrontation between the two border forces.”

The deaths were the first since the last major border clash between the two countries in 1967.

Here is what foreign media reported on the clash:

The New York Times said Indian officials had told the newspaper that dozens of soldiers were believed to have been captured.