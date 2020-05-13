Govt Will Not Release April Inflation Numbers Due To Lack Of Data

Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images A vendor sells vegetables at a market in New Delhi, India.

NEW DELHI — The government did not release the April CPI inflation data on Tuesday as the nationwide lockdown prevented officials from collecting price data at various centres.

However, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data that could be collected telephonically has been released, the National Statistical Office (NSO) said in a release.

Usually, price data is collected from selected 1,114 urban markets and 1,181 villages through personal visits by field staff of Field Operations Division of NSO on a weekly roaster.

The data collected telephonically did show increase in prices of certain important commodities like milk products, fruits and vegetables in April over March.