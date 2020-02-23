Screenshot from YouTube Sara Ali Khan in a scene from Love Aaj Kal.

SPOILERS BELOW FOR ‘LOVE AAJ KAL’ In a pivotal scene in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, Zoe, a 22-year-old event manager played by Sara Ali Khan, is having an argument with her mother. How could her daughter turn down a well-paying job that she had dreamed of all her life, the woman asks, trembling with anger. Zoe bristles at her indignation and shouts back at her. She then packs a duffel bag and storms out of her Delhi house, which has just the perfect little garden lined with summer flowers. Her boyfriend—the man she is choosing over the job—is waiting outside on a bike, looking confused by the melodrama. They ride off to a new life in his barsati, a generic yellow-walled room on the terrace of a house. All very filmi, all very Ali, and just ripe for a dreamy duet, except for one brief exchange that leapt out at me from the scene.

"If I could still have a career, if I had a job, do you think we would be here? I have to beg for money from your father to even pay the maali," Zoe's mother shrieks at her daughter, who screams back: "Why do you keep giving me this maali example, Maa?" "Because it is the truth," her mother whimpers.

Outside the world of Bollywood films, why indeed do our mothers keep telling us what they would have done, if they had what we have? The new version of Love Aaj Kal could have been one of the more interesting movies in Imtiaz Ali's ouevre. It gives more screen space and perhaps, thought, to the woman's character than any of Ali's more successful films. Unfortunately, the result is an exasperating, infuriating movie that, unsurprisingly, does its female lead a massive disservice. Looking back, it is now clear that every movie Ali has made till now had been building up to culminate in this mess of a narrative which, finds it hard to give women any agency outside being the love interest of a confused man with a 'good heart'. Ali's Zoe diminishes into a caricature at such an alarming speed, that it is impossible not to take her disintegration as a comment on what the director feels about women having employment. And while Ali probably intended privileged Zoe to speak to millennial women viewers, it was the the character of her mother, played by Simone Singh, and her desperation, that stayed with me even after I left the theatre. 'Nothing more important than a job' So who is Zoe's mother? An unthinking, unforgiving burden on Zoe's fragile, young heart? Zoe's mother's anxiety and the girl's impatience, took me back a couple of decades. I was 16. I sat across from my mother, leafing through a physics textbook on an old creaky bed, as she quietly secured slim bundles of Rs 100 notes with rubber bands, sticking in small white pieces of paper with the amount written on it. My grandfather had suffered a brain stroke a week ago, and was wheeled out of this very room in the dead of the night, groaning in pain and muttering incoherently. Five days later, he was still on a ventilator, the dues in the private hospital were leaping to astronomical numbers that my parents barely recognised. So my mother did the one thing she never thought she would. For a throwaway price, she sold off the tiny piece of land that my grandfather — a poor, first-generation migrant to Kolkata from a remote village in Bengal — had bought after scraping together every penny he could save working a small job at a shipping company for 40 years. For a man who lived his entire adult life in this rented, damp two-room house, that land had been the fruition of an impossible dream—of claiming a little bit of a city he toiled all his life in, as home, as his own. "If I could have a career, a job at the right time, we would not be here," my mother said, looking up from the money. "Playing with that book won't get you a job. And there is nothing more important than having a job, and no one will give it to you on a plate because you are a girl," she said sternly, before storming out of the room. Her anger, which I couldn't understand then, made me sad, and then furious. 'Why do you keep giving me this job example, Maa?' I shouted in my head.

My mother had a job. She worked 10 long hours every day at a privately owned school as a teacher for a pittance. She had had the privilege of education— one of the top students of her school, was one of the top graduates in geography from a well-regarded college and got a first class in her Masters course from Calcutta University. Yet, in the mid and late ’90s, once my father’s music business began to falter, she barely had money to buy herself a trinket or lipstick after paying for the household expenses with her meagre salary. She began working at 37, when she was past the eligible age for government jobs, and entered a teaching market teeming with men and women over a decade younger than her. They were smartly dressed, fluent in English and had prior experience. She had to make do with what came her way. One of her job ‘stories’ that I was tired of listening to as a teen was how, when young, she had cleared a bunch of banking and government job exams in the first go. Then my grandparents told her, “Aren’t you happy that you’re no less and that you cleared the exams? But you cannot work. What if people say we sent a girl to work in an office because we can’t pay for her?” And that was the end of her job hunt for then. Really, why do they tell us these maali and naukri stories, yaaa? From Geet to Zoe, a problematic pattern For a couple of years, I had a neon pink sticker with ‘main apni favourite hoon’ scribbled on it, stuck on my workstation. Ali’s Jab We Met was released in 2007, and Geet (played by Kareena Kapoor) spoke a language of self-love that was heady and seemed like such fun. Thirteen years and many episodes of unlearning stereotypes ago, Geet seemed like the kind of self-validating machine I yearned to be. For many women, Kareena’s unapologetically self-obsessed ‘Poo’ in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and Geet in Jab We Met seemed to give us permission to be proud of being sexy—you didn’t need to care if a few eyes were rolled here and there; in fact, you could revel in the outrage. They seemed to speak against the sanctions I was chafing against, in what I only later realised was a fairly privileged life. Don’t show skin, don’t be sexy, don’t let people see you as sexy—Geet and Poo seemed like pleasant antidotes to middle-class moralities. But who was Geet? A girl in love. And who was Aditya (played by Shahid Kapoor)? An unwilling heir to a telecom company who nearly fails at his job before he runs into Geet, gets super-inspired and then turns his life around. Aditya’s job in Imtiaz Ali’s landmark film is the symbol of his successful life, the triumphant marker of how he managed to emerge a winner. And Geet’s brief stint as a teacher is depicted as the traumatic, sad result of a heartbreak that left her crushed. Aditya’s job is his pride, Geet’s job is her misfortune. Ali doesn’t give Geet anything except a manic pixie spirit, while Aditya gets a soul, a job, a backstory and basically all the markers of a flesh-and-blood human being.

Screenshot from YouTube Kareena Kapoor in Jab We Met