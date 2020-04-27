nadia_bormotova via Getty Images Disengagement from work is a common feeling during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

If you still have a job while tens of millions of Americans file for unemployment benefits, you are in a privileged position right now. But that doesn’t mean your performance is not being affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Even if your job is meaningful to you, it can be understandably hard to stay motivated or even care much about it during a global pandemic that is infecting millions and has killed over 187,000 people worldwide. “The sudden reminders of our mortality, and the suddenness with which people are dying can conjure existential crises, can inevitably make us wonder what our legacies are as we are seeing so many people’s lives cut short,” said Kristin Bianchi, a Maryland-based licensed psychologist at the Center for Anxiety and Behavior Change. Bianchi said her therapist colleagues have reported that their patients feel apathy, restlessness and futility around their jobs right now. Disengaging from work is an appropriate way to manage your energy. Emily, a New York City-based digital marketer for an airline, transitioned to working from home in March. She has noticed that her job, which used to bring her satisfaction, now feels “a little bit pointless.”



Emily said she still feels some satisfaction from helping to answer travel questions, but said the worst feeling is when she doesn’t have answers to give customers about when they are going to be able to travel again. “I go right back to feeling like I’m not doing anything for society,” she said. She is not alone in feeling this way. And if you are taking care of a sick loved one or handling new responsibilities during quarantine, managing your career may be the last agenda item on your to-do list ― or the last thing you have energy for.

We can't judge ourselves based on what we were able to do 'pre-pandemic' before physical distancing restrictions were put into place. Psychologist Kristin Bianchi

On top of working from home or dealing with stress from unemployment, many parents are also dealing with teaching and child care responsibilities. According to a March survey of 15,000 U.S. adults by Pew Research Center, about one-third of those living with children under 12 years old reported that handling child care responsibilities during the coronavirus outbreak has been very or somewhat difficult for them. Disengaging from work is a completely reasonable and normal response to the stress and exhaustion of enduring a pandemic lockdown. It’s also an appropriate way to manage your energy when you are emotionally drained. Patrick O’Malley, a grief and trauma psychotherapist based in Texas, noted that a lot of people are missing out on the things that usually energize their lives, like “exercise, family, church, fill-in-the-blank,” and may be experiencing an energy imbalance that is impacting their work. If you don’t have enough emotional resources to invest in your job, O’Malley said that disengaging from work and just fulfilling what you need to do to stay employed is a reasonable energy management technique, because you may be at a surviving level, not a thriving level.



“As your energy comes back, you can do more, but part of managing this energy is to try to not get compromised,” he said. “I think it’s very reasonable to say, ‘I’m going to be real clear about what I can do and be intentional about it. It may not be at the level I functioned before, but I will fulfill what I have to get done.’”

Sometimes the advice I get is to stay optimistic, and honestly, trying to stay optimistic can be exhausting. Emily, a digital marketing professional