Idris Elba Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Actor Idris Elba announced on Monday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Elba made the announcement via a video with his wife, Sabrina, on Twitter.
“This morning I tested positive for Covid 19,” he said in the tweet. “I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing.”
Elba’s wife has not yet been tested for COVID-19, according to the New York Daily News.
At least 378 people in Australia have tested positive while five people have died after contracting COVID-19, one in WA, three in NSW and one in Queensland.
The virus has killed more than 4,000 people worldwide and continues to spread at a rapid pace.
Elba is the latest high-profile celebrity to announce they’ve contracted the virus. Other celebrities who have tested positive include Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau; Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson; and Utah Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.
