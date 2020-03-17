Idris Elba Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Actor Idris Elba announced on Monday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Elba made the announcement via a video with his wife, Sabrina, on Twitter.

“This morning I tested positive for Covid 19,” he said in the tweet. “I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing.”