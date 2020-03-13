Idea of India: Delhi Riots, Delhi Heroes

Welcome to the latest instalment of The Idea of India, HuffPost India’s monthly conversation about how we see ourselves as a people and as a nation.

In this instalment, we look at the heroes who have emerged from the communal violence that swept northeast Delhi in the last week of February. Their courage and kindness raise and reinforce the secular values at the core of India’s being and offer hope to a grieving city that lost 53 people in the carnage.

We reported on four acts of bravery and fortitude — a Sikh man who rescued his Muslim neighbours, a Hindu man who removed a saffron flag from atop a mosque, a Hindu couple who refused to let the death of their son become an instrument of polarisation, and a Muslim man who worked with his Hindu neighbours to save their street from rioters.

They defy the state-backed and sustained efforts of the Hindu right to perpetuate a false narrative of victimhood among Hindus and radicalise them against Muslims. In neighbourhood after neighbourhood, people told us the Delhi Police never came as houses and shops — most owned or run by Muslims — were torched and looted. Victims of this violence may never return to these neighbourhoods where Hindus and Muslims have lived together for as long as they can remember. In the absence of an herculean effort by the state to rebuild trust, these mixed communities are on the brink of losing their social and cultural diversity.

But Prime Minister Narendra Modi is yet to address the nation. He has neither visited the riot-hit areas or even consoled the victims. For three days, his government did little to control the riots in the national capital. This follows a pattern of disregarding constitutionally protected rights of assembly and free speech since 2014, the recent enactment of a citizenship law that discriminates against Muslims, and the brutal suppression of the protests that followed. All this has been made easier by a largely pliant media and an impotent Opposition, but the unprecedented international condemnation of events inside India is getting louder.

We lean on Mohinder Singh, Ravi Parashar, Mamta and Dilip Singh and Mohammed Sarfaraz, steadying forces in a nation that is tottering but fighting to regain its balance.

How This Sikh Man Rescued Dozens Of Delhi Riot Victims On His Motorbike

On 24 February, as the worst communal violence since the 1984 Sikh riots swept Delhi, Mohinder Singh and Inderjit Singh used a Bullet motorcycle and scooty to transport somewhere between 60 to 80 of their Muslim neighbours to a safe location. They made around 20 trips each from Gokalpuri to Kardampuri in one hour. For some of the boys, they tied Sikh turbans to conceal they were Muslim.

“I did not see Hindu or Muslim,” said Singh, who runs an electronics store and is a father to two children. “I just saw people. I saw little children. I felt like they were my children and that nothing should happen to them. We did this because we all should act humanely and help those in need. What more can I say?”

He said, “You have to understand that this is the belief and culture of our community. You may have heard the expression: nanak naam chardi kala, tere bahne sarbat da bhala. Sarbat da bhala means that we want everyone to prosper. We did this to honour humanity and our 10 gurus whose central message is that we should act for everyone to prosper.”