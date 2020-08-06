8 ICU Patients Dead In Fire At Ahmedabad COVID-19 Hospital

Amit Dave / reuters A healthcare worker wearing protective gear takes a swab from a woman for a rapid antigen test, amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at a check-up point in Ahmedabad, July 17, 2020.

AHMEDABAD — A blaze in the wee hours at a private hospital here has left eight COVID-19 patients dead, a fire brigade official said on Thursday.

The victims include five men and three women, who were being treated at the ICU ward of the COVID-19 designated Shrey Hospital in Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad, the official said.

Fire broke out around 3.30 am on Thursday, he said.