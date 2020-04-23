Iconic Banksy Mural Gets A Coronavirus-Themed Makeover

Banksy’s world-famous “Girl With The Pierced Eardrum” mural has received a coronavirus-themed update.
A face mask was this week added to the British street artist’s interpretation of Johannes Vermeer’s painting “Girl With A Pearl Earring,” which appeared on a wall in his home city of Bristol, southwest England, in 2014.
Check out the mural before:
And after its COVID-19-related makeover:
It’s unclear if Banksy himself was behind the addition of the mask. His publicist did not immediately reply to HuffPost’s request for comment.
Banksy last week did, however, reveal how he’d been keeping himself busy during lockdown ― by redecorating his bathroom. “My wife hates it when I work from home,” he lightheartedly captioned this Instagram post on Wednesday:
