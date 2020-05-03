Test Kit Shortage: ICMR's Crucial Mistakes Wasted India's Lockdown

NurPhoto via Getty Images Health department officials collects blood samples for testing at a temporary COVID-19 rapid test center in between the lockdown days in the eastern Indian state odisha's capital city Bhubaneswar on April 20, 2020. (Photo by STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NEW DELHI — When the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) invited quotes for millions of rapid diagnostic kits in the last of week of March this year to quickly test for COVID-19 antibodies, BioMedomics submitted a quote and noted the difficulties of delivering such a large number of kits at short notice. The caveat was important: BioMedomics, an American firm with a manufacturing facility in China, was one of the first companies in the world to produce such test kits. They had developed their kit in late February and were already exporting these tests to the middle east and southeast Asia, so had experience with the complexities of manufacturing and shipping in the midst of a global pandemic. Also Read: India’s Coronavirus Testing Controversy Points At US Start-Up With No Track Record When ICMR issued procurement letters on March 27 and March 28 to vendors who had won the bid — BioMedomics was not one of them. But documents reviewed by HuffPost India reveal ICMR had ordered 500,000 BioMedomics tests from a distributor who wasn’t authorised to sell these kits. BioMedomics complained to ICMR on April 4, but never heard back from the agency, according to a company representative. In their letter, BioMedomics asked ICMR to cancel the purchase order, noting that “the party that quoted for our product does not represent the company in India nor does it have any commercial relationship with the company.” The company does “NOT take any responsibility for the quality or performance of the test kits supplied through this PO.” The company confirmed to HuffPost India that BioMedomics never supplied these 500,000 kits to ICMR — neither directly, nor via a third-party distributor. The rest of the order fell apart as well: ICMR had ordered tests from Indian distributors for two Chinese firms Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics Inc and Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech. The kits arrived well after their designated date, and state governments soon claimed the tests were failing to deliver results. A commercial dispute between Wondfo’s India distributors revealed ICMR had agreed to pay Rs 600 for tests that cost only Rs 245 — leaving a distributor margin of 145%. On April 27, a month after the tender was first announced, ICMR directed state governments not to use this particular consignment of rapid diagnostic kits, and announced it would not pay for them. India’s punitive national lockdown, which has brought millions of vulnerable Indians to the brink of destitution since it was first announced on March 24 this year, was supposed to buy valuable time to establish the widespread testing infrastructure that, experts around the world agree, is a prerequisite to reopen the country.

Yet interviews with experts, state government officials, test manufacturers and distributors, and reviews of tenders, news reports and public statements indicate that ICMR, the agency tasked with leading India’s testing efforts, has wasted this hard-won window of time, raising uncomfortable questions over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s handling of the on-going crisis. “The delays in procurement are happening in a background of relatively low levels of testing overall,” said Gautam Menon, a professor of physics and biology at Ashoka University. “Without broad-based testing, we will simply have no idea of where and to what extent the disease has spread. This will make planning for opening up in a post-lockdown scenario that much more difficult.” ICMR was tasked with scaling up coronavirus tests as early as February 3 2020; two months later, it is clear the agency has failed its mandate. As of date, India has tested a fraction of its 1.3 billion strong population. Among the 133 countries that have reported at least 100 cases, only 18 countries have a lower testing rate than India. In fact, the United States — a country synonymous with inefficient testing — has tested seven times more people than India despite having one-fourth the population.

Samarth Bansal India has the lowest testing rate among major countries.

Part of the reason, state health officials say, is that ICMR is a research organisation — not a procurement agency with the experience necessary to manage global tenders in a cutthroat market. “Procurement is a specialised job. You need people who can read documents of import licenses, drug licenses,” said a senior officer in the Chhattisgarh government. “ICMR is not competent to do that. They are good for scientific work. But they are pathetic at procurement.” Worse, the Modi government has prevaricated over exactly who — state or centre — is responsible for procuring vital supplies to tackle the novel coronavirus pandemic. Rather than helping capacity-strapped state governments by quickly setting standards and establishing benchmark prices, state health officials from Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh say, the union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare’s lack of transparency, penchant for centralisation, and outright confusion, has made it harder to do their jobs. Rather than leveraging India’s giant population to drive down prices, ICMR has sowed confusion that has forced state governments to bid against each other for scarce testing kits. “The central government should play a good role in facilitating an ecosystem. But instead of facilitator, you want to become controllers,” the Chhattisgarh government official said, explaining that till as late as last week of March, state health departments were led to believe that ICMR would provide them with sufficient test kits. As medical supplies didn’t arrive as promised, the official said, a few state governments decided to procure test kits themselves.