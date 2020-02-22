I’m Sikh, Bisexual And A Dad – And Still Figuring Out What It Means To Be All Three

HuffPost UK Getty Images

Growing up, I don’t think I even really knew what bisexuality was. I knew I wasn’t gay – I was attracted to both men and women – but not having any LGBT role models that looked like me prevented me from seeing who I could really be. I knew I wanted children and a stable family too, but that just wasn’t seen as possible for a same sex couple in those days. Instead, there was never any doubt I would have an arranged marriage, have children, and live the future expected of me. At just 21, my family introduced me to a potential wife and, even though we had only met twice, we agreed to marry. Once we did there was an immediate expectation that we would have children, but we knew we weren’t ready. We wanted to get to know each other, get our careers off the ground and buy our own home before we had children. We did just that, and then had two beautiful daughters, two years apart. But life as parents felt different. Our dissimilarities became more and more apparent and we seemed to drift apart. Our marriage ended when my youngest daughter was just two.

Seeing a counsellor to help me deal with the breakup of my marriage, I experienced the turning point of my life.

Seeing a counsellor to help me deal with the breakup of my marriage, I experienced the turning point of my life. For the first time, I said the words: “I am gay”. After years of ignoring my attraction to men and shutting it away deep inside, I had admitted to someone that I was gay. Her response? Simply: “That’s okay”. Understanding and accepting myself as a gay man, I now faced the challenge of reconciling my identity as a Sikh man who is gay – and as a gay man who is the father to two children. I didn’t know any Sikhs who were gay, and I was not convinced these two aspects of my identity were compatible – until I researched the Sikh view on homosexuality and learned (to my surprise) there was nothing forbidding or condemning LGBT people. Indeed, there was plenty of evidence of equality for all regardless of their faith, colour, race, sexuality, sex or any other personal characteristic. Now more secure in my identity as a gay Sikh man, I then had to reconcile what it meant to be be a gay dad. Again, there was little information to be found – until I found a Facebook group for gay dads, where hundreds of men shared the experiences and challenges they faced, and took inspiration from positive gay dad role models. Getting involved in this community, I was able to learn from other dads’ experiences of coming out to others, particularly ex-wives and children. I now identify as a bisexual man, which presents its own challenges. Bisexual people are themselves marginalised by not just wider society but by some gay and lesbian people too; we’re told we’re not fully accepting of our sexuality as a gay person, or we’re not ‘trustworthy’ partners.

Although I had reconciled these parts of my identity, I kept thinking about why it was so hard for me to find anyone to look up to