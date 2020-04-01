Some Cheer For Hyderabad Docs Fighting Coronavirus But Many Worries Remain

ASSOCIATED PRESS Representative image. Health workers at the frontline of India’s fight are facing multiple challenges including a shortage of protective gear, stigma from neighbours and even physical attacks.

Hyderabad, TELANGANA: Nineteen doctors out of 25 who were placed on quarantine in Hyderabad a day ago after coming in contact with a three-year-old boy infected with novel coronavirus, tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The test results of the remaining six are awaited. In one more pointer to the vulnerability of frontline medical professionals tackling the COVID-19 outbreak in India, the 25 doctors—including nine faculty members—from the city’s Niloufer Hospital for Women and Children were placed on home quarantine on March 31. The same day, doctors from this hospital had staged a silent protest demanding that the state government provide them protective gear. ALSO READ: Tablighi Jamaat Attendees Fear Ostracisation As Thousands Quarantined Across India India has reported more than 1,600 COVID-19 cases so far, and 38 people have died. Scientists have said that the virus follows an exponential growth pattern, which means that with every passing day, it infects more and more people rapidly. Doctors, nurses and other workers at the frontline of India’s fight against the highly infectious disease are facing multiple challenges including a shortage of protective gear, stigma from neighbours and even physical attacks. On Wednesday evening, relatives of a patient who was under treatment in Gandhi hospital—a government-run quarantine hospital in Hyderabad—attacked two doctors and a security guard who were on call at the facility. The incident occurred after the patient, who has been under treatment for four days at the hospital, died of cardiac arrest at 5.30 pm. Three relatives of the patient who are also admitted at the facility after being tested positive for the virus allegedly attacked the staff doctors, accusing them of negligence. “The patient’s condition had been deteriorating over the past four days because of comorbidities including diabetes. We have been counselling the relatives of the risks all the while. But when he died they attacked us,” said a doctor who was present at the scene.