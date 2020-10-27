Hugh Grant Just Broke Millions Of Hearts With His Comments About His Most Famous Rom-Coms

Hugh Grant may have made countless hearts soar over the years in his plethora of romantic comedies, but he’s now broken them into a thousand pieces with his latest comments about the genre.

The British actor has called his previous films “a terrible lie” as he revealed his desire to undo his characters’ happy endings.

During a Q&A for his new HBO series The Undoing, Hugh – who has starred in the likes of Love Actually, Four Weddings And A Funeral, Bridget Jones’s Diary and Notting Hill – was asked if he would ever star in another rom-com.

Vera Anderson via Getty Images Hugh Grant

He responded: “I would like to do a sequel to one of my own romantic comedies that shows what happened after those films ended.

“Really, to prove the terrible lie that they all were, that it was a happy ending.”

Hugh specifically had a few ideas for a sequel to Notting Hill.

The original film saw Hugh’s character finally getting married to Julia Roberts’ Anna, before it was revealed the couple were expecting a child.

“I’d like to do me and Julia and the hideous divorce that’s ensued with really expensive lawyers, children involved in [a] tug of love, floods of tears,” Hugh said. “Psychologically scarred forever. I’d love to do that film.”

Hugh has moved away from starring in romantic comedies in recent years, earning widespread praise for his role as politician Jeremy Thorpe in the BBC’s A Very English Scandal in 2018, as well as starring in films including Cloud Atlas and The Gentlemen.

Last year, he explained his decision to step away from the genre, telling The Hollywood Reporter: “I’ve gotten too old and ugly and fat to do them anymore.

“So now I’ve done other things and I’ve got marginally less self-hatred.”