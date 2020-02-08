Mercedes-Benz has Launched a Series of New Products at the Auto Expo. Here's What you can Expect

Finally! The most thrilling time of year has arrived. For all ‘‘Three Pointed Star’ fans, Hall no. 15 at the Auto Expo 2020, is ready to amaze and enthrall, yet again. Year after year, Mercedes-Benz, India’s leading luxury car brand, continues to set the bar extremely high to showcase the best in design, innovation, and technology. The brand believes in capturing its consumers by revving up its game with new variants and uplifts to make its cars even more striking and by notching up on technology with the latest innovations. This is the reason why the Mercedes-Benz pavilion is one of the most popular stalls at the Auto Expo and this year is no different. Mercedes-Benz is enticing India with a slew of products, services & future technology at the 15th Auto Expo. The theme of this years’ exhibit resonates with the Mercedes-Benz motto, “Restless for Tomorrow”. The Mercedes-Benz pavilion is a perfect embodiment of modern luxury, future technology, and progressiveness. The product showcase reflects the true spirit of the Three-Pointed Star. Matthias Lührs, Mercedes-Benz Head of Region Overseas, unveiled the much-awaited A-Class Limousine for India and launches the world’s fastest 4-seater AMG, AMG GT 63s 4Door Coupe
Here’s what to look out for at the Mercedes-Benz pavilion:
A-Class Limousine
Extending its reach into a new segment, the new A-Class limousine is bound to be a soaring hit. This beautiful car is the most aerodynamic in its class, with a Cd value of 0.22 and a drag of fewer than 0.49 m2. It comes packed with the latest and intuitive MBUX with what3words voice navigation. Enjoy seamless voice entry and meet friends easily with a 3-word address. With next-gen telematics and infotainment systems, the A-Class limousine will appeal to the younger lot, who are looking for a very stylish sedan, that’s loaded with features. Apart from this, the car is slated to drive a high level of performance with a comfortable amount of space for passengers and luggage (Perfect for those road trips).
GLA
With the increase in popularity of SUVs, the new GLA is geared up to dominate the market in this segment. With a new facelift, it’s ideal for those who are “Restless for Tomorrow”. The powerful and sporty features of the Mercedes-Benz GLA are not just thrilling to experience, but also a sight to behold. It’s luxurious interiors and stunning exterior design make a statement like none other. With more traction and stability, the GLA is the perfect car both on and off the road adventure.
AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC 4 Door Coupe
Debutant, the fastest 4 seater AMG in the world, AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC 4 Door Coupe is ready to woo India with its unmatched speed. Powered by an AMG-sourced 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine, the car produces 639 horsepower and 900 Nm. It is mated to a nine-speed sports transmission and can do zero to 100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds! It even has a dedicated ‘Drift’ mode.
EQ - (Electric Intelligence) - EQC Edition 1886’- Electric Vehicles.
Mercedes-Benz’s new product brand ‘EQ’ (“Electric Intelligence”) for electric mobility globally, the ‘EQC Edition 1886’ will be showcased to manifest Mercedes-Benz’s direction towards creating a sustainable ecosystem of services, technologies, and innovations and also delineate its long-term strategy of introducing the ‘EQ’ brand of battery electric vehicles in India.
V-Class Marco Polo - Make your move.
With more and more people choosing an active lifestyle, an MPV (Multi Purpose Vehicle) is slowly becoming a norm in every household. And Mercedes-Benz plans to capitalize this movement with the introduction of V-CLass Marco Polo. It is a first-class-outfitted premium MPV, perfect for those who not only enjoy travelling but also like to be active in their leisure time. The Marco Polo is a comfortable and versatile vehicle, that’s stylish and spacious From spontaneous excursions to sporty outings.The right outfit for every tour.
Apart from this, the pavilion is geared towards technology and innovation. Here’s what you can expect on that front:
- E-commerce marketplace - Yes, now you can own a Mercedes-Benz with a click of a button.
- Mercedes-Benz Collections that allow consumers to own high-quality lifestyle products, apparel, sports goodies, model cars, accessories & other amazing swag.
- MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience). A multimedia system with artificial intelligence that will leave you spellbound. It’s fascinatingly intuitive.
Finally, don’t miss out on The Mercedes-Benz fascinating family at Auto Expo 2020 that has comprises:
