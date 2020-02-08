Mercedes-Benz has Launched a Series of New Products at the Auto Expo. Here's What you can Expect

Finally! The most thrilling time of year has arrived. For all ‘‘Three Pointed Star’ fans, Hall no. 15 at the Auto Expo 2020, is ready to amaze and enthrall, yet again. Year after year, Mercedes-Benz, India’s leading luxury car brand, continues to set the bar extremely high to showcase the best in design, innovation, and technology. The brand believes in capturing its consumers by revving up its game with new variants and uplifts to make its cars even more striking and by notching up on technology with the latest innovations. This is the reason why the Mercedes-Benz pavilion is one of the most popular stalls at the Auto Expo and this year is no different. Mercedes-Benz is enticing India with a slew of products, services & future technology at the 15th Auto Expo. The theme of this years’ exhibit resonates with the Mercedes-Benz motto, “Restless for Tomorrow”. The Mercedes-Benz pavilion is a perfect embodiment of modern luxury, future technology, and progressiveness. The product showcase reflects the true spirit of the Three-Pointed Star. Matthias Lührs, Mercedes-Benz Head of Region Overseas, unveiled the much-awaited A-Class Limousine for India and launches the world’s fastest 4-seater AMG, AMG GT 63s 4Door Coupe

Here’s what to look out for at the Mercedes-Benz pavilion:

A-Class Limousine

Extending its reach into a new segment, the new A-Class limousine is bound to be a soaring hit. This beautiful car is the most aerodynamic in its class, with a Cd value of 0.22 and a drag of fewer than 0.49 m2. It comes packed with the latest and intuitive MBUX with what3words voice navigation. Enjoy seamless voice entry and meet friends easily with a 3-word address. With next-gen telematics and infotainment systems, the A-Class limousine will appeal to the younger lot, who are looking for a very stylish sedan, that’s loaded with features. Apart from this, the car is slated to drive a high level of performance with a comfortable amount of space for passengers and luggage (Perfect for those road trips).