How To Stop Boys From Becoming 'Me Too' Perpetrators

The Me Too movement laid bare the ugly creep of gendered violence into every corner of society, from the classroom to the office to the comedy club. Now the next logical step in our reckoning is to ask what can be done to prevent men from hurting women in the first place.

One answer is to talk to men ― directly, deliberately, honestly ― about gendered violence when they are still boys, according to Elizabeth Miller, the director of the Division of Adolescent and Young Adult Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

Miller has spent the last 20 years thinking about how to change the unhealthy attitudes that underpin acts of relationship abuse and sexual violence. The results of her latest clinical trial, published in JAMA Pediatrics on Monday, offer the public a lesson worth paying attention to.

Her study evaluated how middle school students were affected by the program Coaching Boys Into Men, which was developed by the national nonprofit Futures Without Violence and designed to prevent dating abuse and sexual violence.

Conducted between 2015 and 2017, the clinical trial included just under a thousand male athletes in 41 Pennsylvania middle schools.

In schools using the program, athletic coaches spent 15 minutes a week talking to middle school boys about respectful behavior toward girls, covering topics such as degrading language, catcalling, physical aggression, digital abuse and understanding consent.

In guided conversations, coaches challenged regressive ideas about what it means to be a man, such as whether men should get their way in relationships or skip household chores, and promoted gender-equitable attitudes.

Coaches also taught athletes positive bystander skills, encouraging boys to do or say something when they saw their peers treating girls badly, instead of ignoring it or laughing along with it.

By the end of the sports season, students who went through the program reported being much more likely to speak up when they witnessed disrespectful behavior among their peers. When surveyed a year later, those who were dating had 76% lower odds of abusing a romantic partner than those who did not participate in the program. They were also better at recognizing abusive behaviors, and their attitudes on gender equity had improved.