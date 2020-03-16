Self-Isolating For Coronavirus? Here's How To Stay Sane

Update: See the latest stories on the coronavirus outbreak. One in five workers – around six million people – could be forced to stay home during the peak of the coronavirus outbreak, prime minister Boris Johnson has said. As cases of Covid-19 rise in the UK, more people are being encouraged to self-isolate in at attempt to reduce the spread of the virus, which so far has proven a particular risk to the elderly and those with underlying health conditions. While self-isolating might sound like a dream scenario for the introverts among us, two weeks alone with yourself can very quickly become boring and frustrating. In some cases, people might find their mood is affected, says NHS England – people might feel low, worried or have problems sleeping. So what can you do about it?

Klaus Vedfelt via Getty Images

1. Get on top of things. Yes it’s not ideal you’ve got to stay at home for two weeks but think of it as a great time to do some of those things you’ve been putting off (like booking that dentist appointment or researching staycations). Reprioritise your wellbeing and happiness. Have a nice bath (or five), paint your nails, practise mindfulness, do some yoga. It all helps. 2. Use social media for good. Social media should never be a replacement for physical contact with other human beings, but when you’re in isolation, you have to compromise. Instead of scrolling mindlessly through your feeds, use social media to connect with friends and family. Find new networks and communities, join or promote worthwhile causes – perhaps one of those helping the vulnerable during the outbreak – or reach out to others who appear to be struggling. Make use of Whatsapp and Facetime. It can really help to lift our spirits to connect regularly with those we love. Failing that, do it the old-fashioned way and give an old friend (or your gran) a call. It’s good to stay informed about the best health precautions, but you don’t need to be glued to every single news update, as this can feed and fuel our fears. If you find it’s all getting too much, avoid the news, turn off notifications and mute specific words on social media. And if you find yourself spending too much time online, limit your use to a certain time (ie. 6pm) each day. 3. Read a book (or three). Reading is considered very therapeutic, so throwing yourself headfirst into a good book (preferably an uplifting one!) could work wonders for the soul. Why not revisit our favourite holiday reads – because you’re ‘kind of’ on a break. When you’ve got your nose in a good book, time passes quickly and you find yourself immersed in an entirely new world – one where you’re not thinking about coronavirus. A study by cognitive neuropsychologist Dr David Lewis showed that reading for as little as six minutes a day can reduce stress levels by a whopping 60%. In fact, it was found to be better at reducing stress than music, having a cuppa, going for a walk and playing video games.

4. Marie Kondo your room. When Channel 4 presenter Jon Snow returned to the UK from Iran, he was told he had to spend two weeks in isolation. What did he do in that time? He organised his ties, of course. If you’re house- or bedroom-bound, try to focus on what you can be doing to sort out the area you’re confined to. Is it finally time to have a clear out? How about putting up those curtains that have been sat in their wrapping for eons? Or tidying up that bedside table drawer that’s crammed full of junk? You’ll feel totally satisfied and fulfilled afterwards. Not to mention a little calmer.

My ties are getting hung up! pic.twitter.com/6cmNKqSV6b — Jon Snow (@jonsnowC4) February 27, 2020