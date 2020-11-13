How To Raise Kind And Affectionate Sons

Shinyfamily via Getty Images Society still expects boys to be strong and stoic. Here's how to push back.

When I found out I was pregnant with my elder son several years ago, I was first elated, then started to freak out ever so slightly.

“You’ll have your hands full,” friends and even strangers chuckled after I told them the baby’s sex. One family member (who was oddly assertive on the topic, given she doesn’t have sons) told me that boys don’t keep in touch with their parents in adulthood. I got bogged down in the stereotypes, suddenly questioning if my husband and I could raise a boy who was kind and affectionate, and who would stay connected with us as he grew into adulthood.

Obviously, sex has no bearing on a child’s ability to grow into a caring, loving adult — and yet our stereotypes are powerful. As experts with the American Psychological have stated: “American society socializes boys and men to conform to a definition of masculinity that emphasizes toughness, stoicism, acquisitiveness and self-reliance.” Certainly in our culture, examples of harmful masculinity abound. The presidential election was framed by many as a fight between two styles of what it means to be a man.

Of course, parents can’t always control those broader forces, but experts say there are simple steps we can take to raise boys who are loving, caring and emotionally intelligent. Here are a few of them.

Refuse to buy into the idea that boys are trouble.

Michael Thompson, psychologist and author of “Raising Cain: Protecting The Emotional Life of Boys” said that one simple, powerful thing parents can do is to push back against negative expectations and assumptions.

He said there is a “generation of parents” who basically believe that “boys are trouble. They’re going to make trouble, get into trouble and be harder to deal with.”

For example, they notice that boys have, for decades, fallen behind girls in school and come to see that as inevitable, he said.

“They believe they won’t want to do homework. They’ll pal around with other boys and maybe do stupid things, and they are not going to be — in many people’s imagination — as close to their families,” Thompson explained.

So parents can help raise boys who are caring and affectionate by making a deliberate effort to check their own biases. (There are online tools you can use to test your own hidden biases, or you can spend some time just thinking about the assumptions you make about masculinity, men and boys.)

Simply understanding what your own biases are is a big first step in breaking them down.

Hang a picture of a man you admire.

One simple, actionable action is to hang a photo of a man you admire in your son’s room, whether it’s your father, spouse, an uncle, a teacher or maybe even a male public figure whom you really admire. It’s largely symbolic, but the symbol can be meaningful — particularly in those tough parenting moments when maybe you’re worried that your son is giving into harmful gender norms.

“So that if he’s only playing ‘shoot ‘em up’ video games or when his room is a mess ... you look at the picture of this man you love and admire, and think ‘Oh! My son can grow up to be like that!’” Thompson said.

“The expectations of adults have such a powerful impact on what children think they can be,” Thompson added.