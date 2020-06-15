Here's How To Clean Your Face Mask Properly

In the centre of the masks is a material that’s better at trapping viruses, he explained, but if that gets wet, damaged or displaced during the washing process, the mask becomes “useless”. It’s important to remember your breath alone on the mask will be enough to slowly disintegrate it. A general rule of thumb is that they should be replaced after three hours, said Prof Hunter.

Heavy duty masks worn by healthcare professionals – such as N95 and FFP2 masks – also can’t withstand a laundry cycle as it damages the filters. They should be worn once and then replaced.