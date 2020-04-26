We’re all spending a lot more time in sweats and leggings during the coronavirus pandemic, throwing on the same hoodie and stretchy bottoms day after day. And many of us staying at home aren’t washing them as often as we would back in the pre-lockdown days when we were out and about. What at first may have felt like a welcome reprieve from zipping into pencil skirts and donning restrictive blazers might now have you questioning: Is it disgusting to wear the same comfy clothes throughout the week without laundering them? And beyond just being gross, are there any health risks? “Notwithstanding the coronavirus, the biggest contamination that can happen on clothing is bacteria that would come naturally from one’s body,” Lori A. Hoepner, an associate professor at SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University School of Public Health, told HuffPost. “We produce a lot of bacteria, especially in the various crevices where the skin folds and touches itself and there is sweat.” But as long as you’re staying home in those clothes, Hoepner said, rewearing loungewear without washing “not a major concern, as long as you’re OK with your own body odor.” If you only don leisure clothes in the house — and not for exercise — “then you can go for a week or even two” without washing, said Preeti Aryna, Fashion Institute of Technology assistant professor of textile development and marketing.

iprogressman via Getty Images As long as you're not exercising in your leggings, it's likely healthy to go a week or two without washing them.

If you have sensitive skin or dermatological conditions like eczema or psoriasis, you may want to change more frequently to avoid irritation caused by sweat, Hoepner noted. Hygiene also plays a role in whether you can get away with rewearing without washing. “It’s less of a concern if you’re showering every day and you’re staying within the house,” Hoepner said. “That’s for the average individual who doesn’t have health concerns.” The Cleaning Institute recommends washing pajamas after three of four wearings, but “if you shower before bed, you may get a few more wears before washing.” Katherine Annett-Hitchcock, an associate professor in North Carolina State University’s department of textile and apparel technology and management, acknowledges that how often you do laundry “is a really personal issue” depending on those additional circumstances. “I can’t say,” she told HuffPost when asked for a washing frequency suggestion. ”I do laundry once a week.” Keep the coronavirus in mind Even if you take a secluded walk or bring Fido out for a trip around the block, “I don’t think there’s any reason to be concerned,” Hoepner said. But if you go to the grocery store or on a Target run in your around-the-house sweats, Hoepner advises changing and storing those clothes separately, especially if you share a home with someone susceptible to COVID-19. “If one has vulnerable individuals or one is vulnerable, it makes good sense to be careful,” Hoepner said. “If you’re going to the store or if you have to take public transportation ― anything where you’re coming into contact with people or surfaces ― it doesn’t hurt to clean the clothes and not wear them around the house.” Even without the coronavirus, clothes exposed to public places and strangers are “definitely holding onto germs” of some kind, Hoepner said. “There are plenty of virulent bugs out there that exist on these nonporous surfaces that we touch every day and that are transmitted from other humans. It’s a good practice to keep your outerwear separate or wash it more frequently.” What that means down there ... So if you’re staying home and don’t have any skin conditions, you only need to worry about developing a signature stench. But what about yeast infections and other issues between women’s legs associated with wearing tight bottoms for prolonged periods of time? Lauren F. Streicher, medical director of Northwestern Medicine Center for Sexual Medicine and Menopause, said stories about such experiences tend to be anecdotal. And while moist conditions can exacerbate a yeast infection, they’re not likely to be the actual cause. “If you’re wearing anything that’s confining, you might get warm, you might get sweaty, but it’s not going to cause an infection,” she said. Yeast infections result “from the gastrointestinal tract,” Streicher explained. “It lives there and sometimes if it gets in the vulva or the vagina, it will start to proliferate.”

by Sigi Kolbe via Getty Images Giving your clothes a break from frequent washing can actually be good for the fibers.