How Job Burnout Is Hurting Your Relationship (And What To Do About It)

Adrien was working 12- to 14-hour days as an engineer on a project that also required a lot of travel when he experienced burnout in 2012. He dreaded going to work and felt like there was no escape from his job. He was agitated and pessimistic. His appetite diminished. He never felt rested, even after getting a good night’s sleep. And though his friends, family and then-girlfriend were supportive, Adrien could feel the stress of his work taking a toll on those relationships. “My girlfriend then was a tour guide that had to be up early for morning shifts. Once she had to wake up at 3 a.m. and stay on the phone with me so that I could drive home without falling asleep,” Adrien, who asked not to use his last name to protect his privacy, told HuffPost. “I was feeling detached and not present in the relationship, making the relationship feel strained. We had very little time to spend together.” Adrien’s experience is not an uncommon one. According to a 2018 Deloitte survey of American professionals, 77% say they’ve experienced burnout at their current job. And 83% say burnout can negatively affect their personal relationships outside of the office, too. Burnout is a response to excessive and prolonged work-related stress characterized by exhaustion, negative or cynical feelings about one’s work and being less engaged and less effective at the job as a result. While burnout is often associated with overworking, it can also be the result of being underchallenged professionally. We asked an executive coach and a therapist to explain why occupational burnout can be so damaging to a romantic relationship and what to do about it. Burnout can slowly ruin your relationship

Milan_Jovic via Getty Images Those experiencing occupational burnout are often left feeling physically, emotionally and mentally depleted.

Sure, you’d like to shake off the stress and exhaustion of work before you walk through the front door at night, but that’s not easy to do. “We like to think of ourselves as having a professional life and personal life, but the reality is we’re one person and there is no distinction,” said Katharine Agostino, an executive coach in Silicon Valley. When you’re chronically depleted from work, mustering up energy to connect with your partner — something you once enjoyed — can feel impossible. “Relationships take energy, and people who are experiencing job burnout are dealing with physical, psychological and emotional fatigue,” said marriage and family therapist Jennifer Chappell Marsh﻿. One CEO Agostino works with recently told her that at the end of most days, he can barely decide what show to binge on Netflix, so “there’s no bandwidth left to plan the logistics of the next day, much less have an engaging conversation with my wife.”

When you’re spending long hours at the office or days or weeks traveling for work, you want to make the most of whatever time you and your partner have together at home. But those who are burned out don’t typically make good company. They can be moody, apathetic, irritable, withdrawn or otherwise unpleasant to be around. “They do not have a lot to offer their relationship,” Chappell Marsh said. “The negative emotional state combined with lack of energy creates conditions where conflict is easier to arise in the relationship and harder to repair.” And sex and other forms of physical connection may also take a hit. “Intimacy also suffers because burnout brings a rise of cortisol, the stress hormone, which effectively shuts down sexuality,” Chappell Marsh said. It’s possible to turn things around

Nick Dolding via Getty Images According to one survey, 7﻿﻿7% of U.S. professionals say they’ve experienced burnout at their current job.